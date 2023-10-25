Pipa Explodes in Pinar del Río Amid Severe Fuel Crisis

Pipa Explodes in Pinar del Río during Fuel Delivery

A pipa belonging to the territorial division of the Fuel Marketing Company caught fire and exploded on Tuesday night in the city of Pinar del Río. The incident took place at Cupet Guamá after a tanker truck supplied gasoline to the facility and filled its tank with diesel, according to Iván Alonso Calderín, director of Cupet in the province, as reported by the Cuban News Agency (ACN).

The driver of the pipa noticed that the back of the cabin had caught fire, leading to an immediate response from Cupet workers and members of the Fire Department who successfully extinguished the flames. Thankfully, there were no reports of loss of life or injuries, as announced by the press media.

Authorities from the Ministry of the Interior and provincial authorities also appeared at the scene to assess the situation. The Cupet Guamá facility, which is situated in front of the León Cuervo Rubio Provincial Hospital, has become a focal point of attention due to the severity of the fuel crisis currently gripping the country.

As of now, there are no additional details available about the fire. This incident has occurred amidst the ongoing fuel crisis in Cuba, which has caused significant challenges for the country.

Share this: Facebook

X

