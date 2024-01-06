Planes Removed from Runway at Haneda Airport After Collision: Investigation Continues

Planes Removed from Haneda Airport Runway After Collision, Investigation Ongoing

After a collision at Haneda Airport in Japan, the removal operation of the planes involved has been completed. However, the investigation is still ongoing to determine the cause of the incident.

The Japan Coast Guard aircraft involved in the collision has been removed from the runway, according to a statement from Japan Airlines (JAL). The dismantling plan for the JAL aircraft began on January 5 and is expected to take several days to complete. The Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Saito Tetsuo, announced that Runway C at Haneda Airport will resume operations from the 8th, but flight takeoff and landing capabilities may still be affected.

The collision resulted in a total of 590 flight cancellations by Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways, affecting approximately 100,000 travelers. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with efforts to locate the voice recorder on the JAL passenger plane still underway. The Japan Transportation Safety Board is conducting interviews with flight attendants and pilots to gather information on the events leading up to the collision.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism stated that the runway occupancy monitoring support function was operating normally at the time of the incident, but air traffic control personnel may not have noticed the warning signs on the tower screen in time to prevent the collision.

The aftermath of the airport collision at Haneda has raised concerns about air traffic control procedures and safety measures at the airport. The aviation community and authorities will continue the investigation with the hope of preventing similar incidents in the future. Stay tuned for updates as the investigation progresses.