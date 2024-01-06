Home » There is heavy fog in the central and eastern parts of the Jianghuai River and the central part of the Sichuan Basin, and it is rainy in Guangxi and other places_China Economic Net – National Economic Portal
Heavy Fog and Rain Forecasted in Parts of China

The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a warning for heavy fog in parts of Jiangsu, Shanghai, northern Anhui, southeastern Henan, and the central Sichuan Basin from the morning to the morning of January 6. Visibility in some areas is lower than 200 meters, with local visibility dropping to less than 50 meters in extremely dense fog. The Observatory will continue to issue a yellow fog warning at 6:00 on January 6.

Additionally, in the next 10 days, Guangxi and Guizhou will experience rainy weather, with cumulative precipitation of 20 to 40 mm. Some areas may even see up to 100 mm of rain. Northern Xinjiang is also forecasted to have heavy snowfall, with cumulative precipitation ranging from 15 to 70 mm.

The detailed forecast for the next three days shows light snow in parts of northern Xinjiang, Heilongjiang, and Jilin, as well as light to moderate rain in eastern Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Yunnan, Hunan, and Guangxi. There are also wind alerts in several regions in the north and east.

The forecast for the following days includes light snow, sleet, and rain in various areas, with heavy rain expected in parts of Hunan and Guizhou. Wind alerts will also be in place in some coastal areas.

With the upcoming weather conditions, residents in affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated with the latest forecasts.

(Editor: Miao Su)

