by blogsicilia.it – ​​24 seconds ago

Scudetto semi-final appetizer, revival of the Italian Cup semi-final. Ortigia is ready for the away game in Brescia. Saturday 15 April at 3 pm at the Mompiano swimming pool (live on the Facebook page of the Lombard team), the team coached by…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Appetizer play off for Ortigia, away to Brescia with a view to the semi-final of the championship appeared 24 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».