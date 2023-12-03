Home » Please Don’t Call extended to WINDTRE Business customers
Please Don’t Call extended to WINDTRE Business customers

The free ‘Please Don’t Call’ service has been extended to the B2B market

‘Please Don’t Call’, the solution developed by WINDTRE to protect users from unwanted calls, now also extends to all customers in the business market.

How it works for WINDTRE Business customers

Service, available for free by downloading or updating the WINDTRE Business App, available for both Apple and Android devices, it is able to identify potential spam calls and report them directly on the smartphone screen, so that the recipient can choose whether to answer or not. The application also allows you to manually add unwanted telephone numbers, thus allowing constant updating of the reference database.

The algorithm that allows you to identify possible inappropriate calls is based on statistical analyzes of aggregate data and was developed entirely by the WINDTRE Data Office team. S

It involves more than 50 Data Scientists, Data Engineers and Automation Engineers engaged full-time in Research & Development activities dedicated to Big Data, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, in collaboration with Universities and research centres.

Over the past year, more than one million customers have activated ‘Please Don’t Call’, protecting themselves from over 46 million nuisance calls. The extension to the business market segment confirms WINDTRE’s attention and concrete commitment to the needs of businesses and professionals.

