«Please stop, in the name of God» – Corriere TV

by admin
(LaPresse) Pope Francis’ appeal to put an end to conflict between Hamas and Israel. “I beg you to stop, in the name of God cease fire”, said the Pontiff at the end of the Angelus.

«I continue to think about the serious situation in Palestine and Israel, where so many people have lost their lives – said Bergoglio, speaking overlooking St. Peter’s Square -. I hope that all avenues are followed to avoid the conflict from spreading.” (LaPresse)

November 5, 2023 – Updated November 5, 2023, 3:01 pm

