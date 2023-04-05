5G technologies, new tender for experimentation and research projects published: 11 million to encourage the transfer of technologies to businesses

On March 20, the new call for funding projects was published experimentation and research on 5G with the aim of supporting innovation in companies by promoting the adoption of new technologies, with particular regard to the audiovisual sector, the creative and gaming industries, and the protection and enhancement of Made in Italy.

The incentive is promoted under the 5G technologies support program and makes available 11 million euros, using the resources of the 2014-2020 Development and Cohesion Plan.

The call is aimed at public bodies, as lead partner with the participation of universities, research centres, companies, SMEs and startups.

The deadlines for submitting projects will be open until 19 maggio.

