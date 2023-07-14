Poisoned his wife to be with his lover | Info

James killed his wife so he could have an affair with another woman.

American authorities believe it is James killed his wife, with whom he had been married for 23 years, so he could have an affair with another woman. Karin Kane’s “other” wife she revealed the details of their brief relationship to American television ABC. Mother-of-six Angela Craig was hospitalized three times in ten days after her health suddenly deteriorated, and on March 15, she was taken off life support after doctors declared her brain dead.

In the weeks before her death, James allegedly used a computer in his dental office to create a new email address and searched the Internet studying “how many grams of pure arsenic it takes to kill a man.” i “can arsenic be detected in an autopsy”.

“Craig, a dentist, ordered arsenic through Amazon on February 27”; the police stated. They believe it is the dentist put poison in the protein shake that the woman drank. Two days later, Angela informed her husband that she was dizzy and felt like she was drugged. After she recovered, Craig ordered the poisonous potassium cyanidewho told the supplier that he needed it for the operation.

Police began investigating Craig after his co-worker at the dentist’s office told a nurse that they didn’t need potassium cyanide to work at all. Police in Aurora, a suburb of Denver, say that In those days, the dentist met Karin Kane, who traveled from Texas to visit him. Kane, an orthodontist, recently told “Good Morning America” ​​that she met Craig at a dental conference in February while she was in the midst of divorce proceedings.

The mistress did not know that Craig had a wife

Karin claims that she and Craig met three times and that she wouldn’t have gotten into a relationship with him if she had known he was still married.. He claimed that he had divorced his wife and that they no longer lived together. “I don’t like being called his lover,” she said. When asked if he thinks he is Craig killed his wife to be with her, Kane said they had no plans for a future together.

“There is no way that I was the motive for the murder,” she claims. The day before Karin arrived in Denver to meet James, Angela’s health began to deteriorate. She was put on life support and the prognosis was poor. Karin Kane knew the situation.

“At first I suggested to him not to come at all, but he told me that he could use my support. We had dinner twice. At no point did he seem stressed or worried,” she told ABC News. “. Police documents state that two days after meeting Karin, James Craig began searching the Internet to learn about arsenic. “It was only when the media announced the arrest and the whole case that I realized that everything happened in a few days,” admitted Karin Kane.

