Police Helicopter Suffers Mechanical Damage and Crashes on Roof of La Merced Church

World

by admin

Title: Police Helicopter Crashes on Church Roof: No Casualties Reported

Date: July 25, 2023

Author: Marcela Juarez

The National Civil Police (PNC) in El Salvador has recently reported a plane crash involving a helicopter from the Police Air Group (GAP). The incident occurred near the Central Headquarters, causing the helicopter to sustain mechanical damage and plummet onto the roof of the La Merced church.

Thankfully, preliminary reports from the PNC indicate that there were no injuries to the crew members on board. They stated, “Our agents are unharmed,” emphasizing that only material damage was caused in the accident.

Upon discovering the mishap, the Police Health Division promptly took charge of attending to the well-being of the crew members, who have been reported to be in stable health.

Authorities further announced that, fortunately, the church was empty at the time of the incident, ensuring that no individuals were harmed. As a result, the PNC has taken responsibility for the damage caused to the La Merced church and will be liable for its repair.

The PNC released an update via their official Twitter account, clarifying the location of the helicopter’s crash on the roof of the La Merced Church, adjacent to their Central Headquarters known as El Castillo. They reiterated that all the agents on board were unharmed, and the reported material damage will be duly addressed and repaired.

Further details regarding the cause of the helicopter’s mechanical failure or the intended operation in Cabañas have not been disclosed thus far. Authorities are likely conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

See also  United States, the mockery of the former leader of the arms lobby: he makes the graduation speech to 3 thousand empty chairs

The PNC’s prompt response and the wellbeing of the crew members is a cause for relief, ensuring that no lives were lost in this unfortunate incident. The National Civil Police will now work towards repairing the damage caused to the La Merced church and further investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Note: This news article was written based on available information as of July 25, 2023. Subsequent updates or developments may alter the accuracy or details of the story.

