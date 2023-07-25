Home » UPS Reaches Tentative Agreement with Union Workers, Avoiding Nationwide Strike
UPS Reaches Tentative Agreement with Union Workers, Avoiding Nationwide Strike

UPS Reaches Tentative Agreement with Union Workers, Avoiding Nationwide Strike

Title: UPS Reaches Tentative Agreement with Union Workers, Avoids Nationwide Strike

Subtitle: Workers to Benefit from Increased Wages and Improved Conditions

UPS announced on Tuesday that it has reached a tentative agreement for a new contract with its 340,000 union workers, averting a potentially disruptive strike that would have impacted businesses and households across the United States.

Negotiations between UPS and the Teamsters had resumed to address unresolved issues in what is considered the largest private sector labor contract in North America. While both sides had made progress on several matters, wages for part-time workers, who constitute over half of UPS’s union employees, remained a sticking point.

Describing the preliminary agreement as “historic” and “lucrative,” the Teamsters union expressed satisfaction with the outcome. The deal includes a range of benefits, including improved wages and the introduction of air conditioning in workers’ trucks.

CEO Carol Tomé expressed her contentment with the agreement, stating, “Together we reached a win-win agreement on issues important to Teamsters leadership, our employees, UPS, and its customers.”

The proposed five-year agreement will be subject to a voting process for approval from union members before implementation. According to UPS, full-time and part-time union members will see their wages increase by $2.75 per hour in 2023, with a further raise of $7.50 per hour over the course of the five-year contract.

Part-time workers are set to particularly benefit from a provision that will raise their pay to $21 an hour, compared to the current rate of $16.20. Additionally, other concessions already achieved by the union include full recognition of the holiday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. and the elimination of mandatory overtime on employees’ off days.

Furthermore, safety improvements were also secured during negotiations, with UPS committing to install air conditioning in small delivery vehicles purchased after January 1, 2024.

The agreement signifies a significant milestone for both UPS and its workers, ensuring stability and shared prosperity for the foreseeable future. The company’s ability to navigate complex negotiations and reach a compromise with its union demonstrates a commitment to its workforce and customers alike.

