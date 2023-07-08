Policewoman killed during pursuit | Info

The policewoman was pronounced dead on the spot.

Izvor: youtube/screenshot/WGN News

A police officer from the US state of Vermont was killed and two other officers were injured when a burglary suspect crashed into two police cars that were chasing him.Vermont State Police announced today.

“Rutland police officer Jessica Ebighausen (19) was killed Friday afternoon,” AP reported. The accident happened while police were chasing a vehicle driven by Tate Rom (20).suspected of attempting to break into a home, state police said.

The evidence suggests that it is Rom crossed the middle lane and collided head-on with the Ebighausen car, the police said. The suspect’s truck also hit another police vehicle. Ebighausen was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other officers, as well as Rom, were taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Rom was transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. State police said they are investigating and working with the Rutland County State’s Attorney on possible charges. Ebighausen, who was a native of Aira, Vermont, started working for the Rutland Police Department in May, state police said. She was scheduled to begin training in August at the Vermont Police Academy to become a full-time police officer, police said.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:47 MURDER SCHOOL RAPE Source: Tiktok/dailymailcrime

Source: Tiktok/dailymailcrime

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

