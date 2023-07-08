Instead of recession: time for a revolution in sales

Why salespeople and customers should have more affairs – everyone wins! Jens Taubel inspires a change of perspective with a 200-second keynote.

Jens Taubel wants a revolution instead of a recession in sales through affairs between customers and salespeople

Sellers and customers should have more affairs! A win for everyone.

Excellent people in sales are one of the most important competitive advantages, especially in times of difficult market situations, price increases, recession and inflation, and a shortage of skilled workers and customers. These people would do well to treat the customer-salesperson relationship as a romantic date rather than a one-night stand. Long-lasting, resilient relationships develop when both sides invest more love and affection.

A win for all sides. Because customers also benefit from this relationship. Through personal cooperation, you save time, for example, when advising, since the seller already knows what you need, and money if this good advice prevents bad investments and double spending.

In companies, especially in these economically challenging times, the question arises as to where new customers come from, how the existing ones keep and how to motivate employees to sell more actively.

Taubel gives its customers the right solution in keynotes, consultations and training.

Answers and innovative solutions to the problems are particularly in demand at the moment: full shelves with goods at high purchase prices, sales financing despite high interest rates, selling with artificial intelligence. Customer acquisition and closing deals are always important issues.

Jens Taubel prevailed with his lecture: Why salespeople and customers should have more affairs and secured the popular Excellence Award.

Participants from 15 countries fought an exciting competition in the final of the 15th International Speaker Slam in Masterhausen. Under the eyes of the expert jury and an international audience, lectures were presented on 2 stages on June 30th, 2023 in the Scherer Studios in Mastershausen to award the 15th International Speaker Excellence Award. The experts, from e.g. Olympians, German Film Prize winners, winners of desert rallies, entrepreneurs, impressively presented their skills from business, sport, culture and health.

For more than 25 years, Taubel has stood for sales and, as an experienced expert, is invited by national and international associations and companies to inspire enthusiasm for the important topic of B2B or B2C sales in companies. Together with entrepreneurs, CEOs, sales managers and sales teams, he ensures customers unique shopping experiences and reliable services. For companies, this optimal customer satisfaction and loyalty achieves to secure or increase sales and earnings. Important prerequisites for asserting oneself in highly competitive markets.

Jens Taubel (52), who has won several awards for sales success, gained his own experience as a salesman, sales manager and managing director in medium-sized companies and corporations. Jens Taubel understands and speaks the different languages ​​and requirements in companies and prepares the business theory, modern psychology and important practice in a topic-related manner and manages to convey them in an easily understandable and trusting manner. Theory and practice – the best of 2 worlds.

Instead of recession: time for a revolution in sales

Jens Taubel Consulting,

Coaching, Training, Keynote-Speaking

We develop people

for companies, executives, people in sales and private individuals.

Taubel Consulting has been supporting small, medium-sized and large companies from a wide variety of industries with tailor-made development architectures for 10 years.

Jens Taubel’s team consists of consultants, trainers and coaches from various disciplines. In this way, customers can always benefit from optimal support from a suitable expert.

Contact

Jens Taubel Consulting

Jens Taubel

Im Sonning 6

53639 Köningswinter

01772582580

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

