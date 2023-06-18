Poor BMW, it hits the light pole in full: it’s completely destroyed

A mad race against a light pole. The ultra-luxury BMW hits him hard and is completely destroyed.

There are dream cars, super luxury cars, which are destined to “make the happiness” of a lucky few, of those who can afford them. Beautiful to look at, decidedly comfortable to drive: very often, those who build them dare to say that they are such manageable and fluid to the point that even a child could drive them.

They offer a lot in terms of safety, that’s for sure, but you need to be careful of their potency. Very often they are real racing cars and the adrenaline rush of driving them at top speed can play tricks on you. In the end, the “rules of the road” are those and you certainly cannot ignore them.

And if you are a distracted driver and lose control of the situation, the irreparable can happen. The instagram video, which we tell you in words, is disconcerting. If it weren’t for the beauty of the protagonist car, that in the hands of its “reckless” driver it really comes to a bad end.

We are talking about a fabulous super car, a BMW I7. Smooth driving, a spacious cockpit built with top quality materials: we are talking about a car of the highest level. The i7 is also and above all a sedan for the tech-savvy buyer, as it’s filled to the brim with digital displays and you can even have a drop-down theater system for those chauffeured in the back, something the its main rival, the Mercedes-Benz EQS, offers nothing at all.

What a bad end for the BMW I7 supercar: the mad race ends up against a pole

The i7 xDrive60 is equipped with 536 horsepower and has a range of up to 318 miles, while a performance-oriented M70 trim boosts output to 650 hp and offers a range of approximately 295 miles. Upscale range numbers to rival rivals like the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S, neither of which offer anywhere near the kind of luxury that the i7 offers.

The i7 is a limousine-like luxury sedan which can be configured to pamper rear seat occupants with the optional Executive Lounge package.

In short, whoever drives it is really lucky. This would be enough to treat her with kid gloves, to pamper her every day. The driver of the video in question must not have had these thoughts. We are in Karachi, Pakistan.

The “poor BMW” in the video crashes into a light pole at full speed. Yet we are in broad daylight, visibility is not lacking. Incredible what happens in the video. Of the luxury car that we have told you in great detail, not much remains in the end. It curls up on itself, becomes a single block with the pole. Fortunately, the driver appears to have been unhurt. But nothing remains of the dream car!

