Final Fantasy 16 is Ryota Suzuki’s “masterpiece”, according to the developer himself

Ryota Suzuki, ex-designer at Capcom hired by Square Enix to work on the battle system of Final Fantasy 16called the game his “personal masterpiece“, regarding what he managed to do for the new chapter in the Square Enix series.

He is a veteran of Capcom, for which he contributed to the development of Devil May Cry 5, Dragon’s Dogma and some Monster Hunters, therefore he is a developer with great experience, hired by Square Enix precisely by virtue of his ability to build impactful action combat systems.

What he did for Final Fantasy 16, however, would represent the pinnacle of his output, according to what was reported in the celebratory livestream before the game’s launch. After calling the game his “personal masterpiece”, Suzuki later explained that the priority was to design a combat system able to be enjoyed even by those who have not previously played or are not very experienced in action games”.

He then concluded by saying “I hope that even those who are not normally interested in action games intend to try Final Fantasy 16. I hope this game gives you the opportunity to experience the attraction that a title of this genre can exert”.

Confirmation of a day one patch for Final Fantasy 16 also emerged from the same live stream, as well as the fact that the game was initially planned on two discs.

