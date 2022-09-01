After violent protests in the Iraqi capital Baghdad over the past few days, in a public event on Wednesday 31 August, Pope Francis reiterated his call on the Iraqi people to work hard for peace, dialogue and fraternity.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis repeated his call for peace for Iraq in a public event on Wednesday, August 31. The Pope said after his catechism he was following the violence in Baghdad over the past few days.

In his appeal, the Pope recalled his pastoral visit to the country last year, noting that he had personally experienced “a strong desire for normal and peaceful coexistence between the different religious communities in Iraq”. The Pope stressed that dialogue and fraternity are the best way to “meet the current difficulties” and achieve the goal of peaceful coexistence. The Pope asked God to grant peace to the Iraqi people.

Violence erupted after influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announced his withdrawal from Iraqi politics not long ago, with hundreds of angry followers storming government buildings, sparking protests. Clash of security forces. Protests and clashes erupted in Baghdad on Monday, August 29, and continued into the next morning. The clashes left at least 22 people dead and dozens injured. Heavy fighting died on Tuesday, Aug. 30, after al-Sadr reportedly asked his followers to end protests in central Baghdad.

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn