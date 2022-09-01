Home Entertainment Style remodeling, avant-garde attitude GEORG JENSEN GEORG JENSEN Reflect series is new in early autumn
Entertainment

Style remodeling, avant-garde attitude GEORG JENSEN GEORG JENSEN Reflect series is new in early autumn

by admin
Style remodeling, avant-garde attitude GEORG JENSEN GEORG JENSEN Reflect series is new in early autumn

With the autumn light shining, GEORG JENSEN has reshaped the chain design after releasing the Reflect jewelry series in March this year. The combination of sterling silver and 18K gold material elements endows the Reflect series with cutting-edge and bold styles, interpreting avant-garde attitudes, and showing individual charm.

GEORG JENSEN

georg jensen george jensen

GEORG JENSEN

georg jensen george jensen

GEORG JENSEN

Following the design of the smooth chain, the new bracelets and necklaces of the Reflect series are ingenious and innovative. The simple design and exquisite craftsmanship complement each other, showing a dazzling attitude.

georg jensen george jensen

GEORG JENSEN

georg jensen george jensen

GEORG JENSEN

georg jensen george jensen

GEORG JENSEN

The new Reflect earrings can be worn alone or layered together to complement the collection to interpret individuality and sparkle with confidence.

georg jensen george jensen

GEORG JENSEN

georg jensen george jensen

GEORG JENSEN

georg jensen george jensen

GEORG JENSEN

The new Reflect series chain rings are neatly interlocked; the series chain rings are surrounded by each other, and the combination presents a uniform beauty, injecting elegant aesthetics into everyday outfits. The new series reinterprets the chain design to create an avant-garde and bold work.

See also  Netflix Announces Extension of Exclusive License Agreement with Universal Pictures Animation Films-Video Site-Netflix

You may also like

Kinyo Tanaka: The Female Director of ‘Marrying the...

Poke in | The Korean version of “Sister...

Hyundai, Genesis and Kia number one for technology

Revealing the secret of actor training institutions: students...

Bai An’s new album “No One Writes Songs...

Oxford University? No, Oxford Energy Superhub: the future...

Qunxing Art Exam Star Student | Ju Yao...

The tannery supply chain transformed in the name...

Huang Xiaoming takes a small sponge to play...

The painting generated by the AI ​​painting tool...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy