With the autumn light shining, GEORG JENSEN has reshaped the chain design after releasing the Reflect jewelry series in March this year. The combination of sterling silver and 18K gold material elements endows the Reflect series with cutting-edge and bold styles, interpreting avant-garde attitudes, and showing individual charm.

Following the design of the smooth chain, the new bracelets and necklaces of the Reflect series are ingenious and innovative. The simple design and exquisite craftsmanship complement each other, showing a dazzling attitude.

The new Reflect earrings can be worn alone or layered together to complement the collection to interpret individuality and sparkle with confidence.

The new Reflect series chain rings are neatly interlocked; the series chain rings are surrounded by each other, and the combination presents a uniform beauty, injecting elegant aesthetics into everyday outfits. The new series reinterprets the chain design to create an avant-garde and bold work.