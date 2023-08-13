Luis Di Giácomo voted and stressed that “provincialism is becoming more manifest”

Before voting in these PASO 2023 elections, the national deputy Luis Di Giácomo, aspiring to renew his bench for Juntos Somos Río Negro, spoke to the press, in Roca. He referred to the mood of the population and its relationship with the participation in these elections. He assured that the economic crisis, insecurity and inflation influence the exercise of civic duty.

“I am concerned not because of the results, but because it speaks of disinterest. When you do not use the opportunity you have to give your opinion, you are leaving the opinion to someone else”, he assured.

He also spoke of the challenges that provincial parties have in national elections: “Provincialism is manifesting more and more and that is good because it may be that as time progresses, from the provincial positions we can twist the arm of Buenos Aires centralism”.

In relation to the economic situation and insecurity, he stated that they are “a huge concern” throughout the country. “Today the economic issue, the issue of livelihood, the issue of making ends meet, the issue of seeing that the thousand pesos are worthless, is a huge concern for all of Argentina, then of course there is the security situation also, but I think to a lesser extent, “he considered.

“There is a very particular situation that we are experiencing in the country, since It is the first time that in Argentina formal workers are poor and this is an issue that we have to review”, he added.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

