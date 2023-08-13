The Importance of Proper Evaluation and Certification for Gym Training After Summer Break

Returning to the Gym: The Importance of a Non-Competitive Certificate

In the summer, many individuals tend to indulge in unhealthy eating habits and reduce their exercise routines. As a result, weight gain, increased fat mass, and decreased muscle component are common occurrences after a vacation. To combat this, numerous people are now preparing to return to the gym, whether it be to shed some pounds or maintain their level of training. However, many fitness centers are now requiring a non-competitive certificate as a prerequisite to entry.

The non-competitive certificate not only serves as a formality but also carries significant value in protecting the individual’s health, especially as they age. This certification enables specialists to evaluate a person’s overall health and guide them towards activities that are not only suitable but also safe. Dr. Fabrizio Centonze, medical director of Sport Medicine – Smart Clinic, located within the Oriocenter alongside the Smart Clinic, expounds on the necessity of these evaluations.

Dr. Centonze emphasizes the importance of understanding one’s physical condition before engaging in any type of physical activity. Modulating exercise according to individual capabilities is key to ensuring safety. According to him, “Whatever activity we want to undertake, we must try to understand how we are and what our body ‘allows us to do’ without risk.”

As for the necessary examinations to evaluate physical conditions for sporting activities, blood tests play a vital role. Simple and inexpensive evaluations such as blood count, iron, and complete electrolyte tests can unveil any deficiencies or anemia. Additionally, a comprehensive medical-sports visit is essential. This examination encompasses anthropometric measurements, eye examinations, and even electrocardiograms. Dr. Centonze stresses the importance of conducting electrocardiograms both at rest and under stress to accurately assess heart health during exercise. This comprehensive evaluation provides a more complete picture, ensuring that the individual is fit to partake in physical activities safely.

For individuals over the age of 50, or those with high blood pressure or diabetes, a classic stress test is recommended. This test measures the heart rate and blood pressure trend under exertion, providing invaluable information regarding cardiovascular health.

After successfully completing these examinations, the next step is to design a training plan. The doctor can assess and determine whether weightlifting, aerobic exercises, or a combination of both activities is suitable based on the individual’s medical history and any medication usage. It is essential to share this information with the gym and trainers involved in developing the individual’s specific training program. This collaborative effort ensures not only better results but also preserves physical integrity, reducing the risk of injuries and other complications. The ultimate goal is to make sports a solution rather than an additional problem.

In conclusion, as individuals gear up to return to the gym after summer indulgences, it is crucial to prioritize their well-being. Obtaining a non-competitive certificate provides individuals with the necessary medical evaluation and guidance to engage in physical activities safely. By understanding their physical limitations and designing appropriate training plans, individuals can enhance their fitness journeys while minimizing the risk of injuries and health issues.

