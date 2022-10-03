Home World Pope decides to transfer tourism pastoral work to Ministry of Evangelization – Vatican News
According to the Pope’s document, the Holy See’s Ministry for the Promotion of Integral Human Development has handed over the ministry of tourism and pastoral care to the Ministry of Evangelization. The decision takes effect from October 1.

(Vatican News Network)According to the papal document that came into force on October 1, the Minister of the Holy See for the Promotion of Integral Human Development, Cerny, issued a decree on September 30, announcing the transfer of tourism and pastoral work to the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Evangelization. Pope Francis received Card Czerny on September 7 this year and made the above decision in the form of a document.

The Pope’s document first recalls that “inspired by the teachings of the Second Vatican Council”, Pope John Paul II issued the Apostolic Charter of the Good Shepherd (Pastor Bonus) on June 28, 1988, establishing “Holy See Commission for Migration and Tourism”; on August 17, 2016, Pope Francis promulgated the “Humanam progressem” encyclical, creating the Holy See Ministry for the Promotion of Human Development, the Holy See Commission for Justice and Peace, the Commission for One Heart , the Immigration and Tourism Committee, and the Medical Personnel Pastoral Committee are integrated.

Next, the Pope wrote that according to the requirements of the new Pontifical Charter “Go and preach the Gospel” issued on March 19, 2022, the responsibility for the pastoral work of tourism is entrusted to the newly established “Ministry of Evangelization”.

The Pope’s document was published in the “Osservatore Romano” and also published in the “Pontifical Gazette”.

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn

