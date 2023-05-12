Home » Pope Francis and Meloni at the general state of the birth rate
Pope Francis and Meloni at the general state of the birth rate

Pope Francis and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are on the stage of the state general of the Christmas celebrations underway in Rome. The premier is wearing a light suit. The entrance to the auditorium hall was accompanied by a long applause.

“If women don’t have the chance to realize their desire for motherhood without giving up their professional one, it’s not that they won’t have equal opportunities, they won’t have freedom,” said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “Thank you for this invitation. For this beautiful and engaging initiative that is becoming a tradition, thanks beyond the usual words: we live in an age in which talking about birth, motherhood and family is increasingly difficult, it seems like a revolutionary act”, he said Meloni. “We had been warned: fight to prove that leaves are green in summer or two plus two equals four, you need to have courage to support fundamental things for our society, but this room does not lack courage”.

