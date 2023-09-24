Home » Pope Francis Calls for Rediscovery of Joyful Brotherhood in Marseille Mass
World

Pope Francis Calls for Rediscovery of Joyful Brotherhood in Marseille Mass

by admin
Pope Francis Calls for Rediscovery of Joyful Brotherhood in Marseille Mass

Pope Francis Calls on European Society to Rediscover Joy of Committing to Brotherhood

Marseille, France – Pope Francis delivered his final public event in Marseille at the Velodrome Stadium, where he celebrated Mass and encouraged European society to “feel from the heart” the lives of immigrants, unborn babies, and lonely elders. The Pope urged attendees to rediscover the “joy of committing oneself to brotherhood.”

More than 50,000 believers, including locals and visitors from various parts of Europe, attended the Mass. The ceremony was dedicated to the “Mother of the Guardians,” the protector of sailors, fishermen, and all Maasai people.

During his homily, Pope Francis discussed the visitation of the Virgin Mary to her cousin Elizabeth, emphasizing the continuous presence of God in humanity. He asked, “Do we believe that the Lord also works wonders in our worldly and indifferent society?”

The Pope highlighted the joy that comes with having faith in God. He compared it to the jubilation of John the Baptist, who demonstrated belief, prayer, and a welcoming heart. According to Pope Francis, those who have faith recognize God’s presence in everyday events and experience a new vision of life.

However, the Pope also acknowledged the prevalent cynicism, discouragement, resignation, and sadness in European societies. Such “sad emotions” result from a cold and mediocre heart that lacks passion and motivation.

Pope Francis suggested that encountering vulnerable individuals helps us experience God’s presence. He emphasized that daily encounters with others, filled with joy and openness, allow us to become aware of God’s visitation. These encounters create relationships and foster a sense of shared joy within the Church and society.

See also  Usa, “Altolà to Moscow. Do not cross the NATO red lines "

The Pope then addressed the challenge of coexisting with different cultures and religions in metropolitan areas. He urged society to combat individualism, selfishness, and isolation, which lead to loneliness and suffering. Pope Francis encouraged people to follow Jesus’ example by caring for those in their surroundings, showing compassion and empathy.

Finally, Pope Francis praised France’s rich history, acknowledging the country’s saintly and cultured individuals who have inspired generations. He called on lives, the Church, France, and Europe as a whole to rediscover the joy of commitment to brotherhood, taking risks for the sake of love and caring for the weakest.

In conclusion, Pope Francis emphasized the need for a joyful grace and a renewed enthusiasm for faith, hope, and charity. He encouraged all to find passion and enthusiasm in the Gospel, allowing it to transform their lives for the better.

For more information, please visit the Vatican News Network at www.vaticannews.cn.

You may also like

Fiorentina-Udinese, the OFFICIAL lineups: Sottil’s choices

Ñico López Refinery Resumes Crude Oil Processing, Causing...

Yung Prado, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Pope Francis Urges Good Immigration Management, Condemns Euthanasia,...

Biodiversity: In the footsteps of bryophytes in Benin...

Former Chilean President Describes Social Outbreak as “Non-Traditional...

The ambulance cannot reach the patient in Kosovo...

The ESMA: From Horrors of the Past to...

Ukraine latest news. Media: War is taught in...

Ukraine, headquarters of the Russian fleet in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy