Xinjiang, a region in northwest China known for its abundant resources and energy advantages, has recently achieved a significant milestone in its external power transmission efforts. According to the State Grid Xinjiang Energy Big Data Center, Xinjiang’s cumulative external power transmission has exceeded 700 billion kilowatt-hours, with new energy accounting for nearly 30% of the total.

Since the launch of Xinjiang’s external power transmission in 2010, the region has constructed four ultra-high voltage transmission channels. These channels have successfully delivered a total of 701.955 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity. Furthermore, Xinjiang has emerged as the largest province providing wind power, photovoltaic, and other green electricity during the ongoing Hangzhou Asian Games.

Xinjiang’s strategic location and its abundant wind and light resources make it an important comprehensive energy base for China. The region’s external power transmission includes both conventional and new energy sources. Out of the cumulative transmission mentioned, new energy external power has reached an impressive 200.2 billion kilowatt-hours, accounting for nearly 30% of the total. This remarkable achievement highlights Xinjiang’s commitment to sustainable and clean energy solutions.

The delivery scope of Xinjiang’s external power transmission covers 20 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, including Sichuan, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang. This demonstrates the wide reach and impact of Xinjiang’s contribution to electricity supply across the country.

During the Hangzhou Asian Games, Xinjiang has played a crucial role in ensuring a green power supply for the event. The region is set to supply 170 million kilowatt-hours of green power, making it the largest province and region providing green power for the games. This achievement showcases Xinjiang’s dedication to supporting sustainable and environmentally friendly initiatives.

Zhang Xinwei, the deputy director of the trading department of Xinjiang Electric Power Trading Center Co., Ltd., emphasized the region’s active participation in green power trading to guarantee a 100% green power supply for the Hangzhou Asian Games venues. Through innovative projects like the Changji to Guquan ±1100 kV UHV DC transmission project, Xinjiang’s green electricity, including wind power and photovoltaics, is being transported to Zhejiang and utilized in the games.

Xinjiang’s remarkable progress in external power transmission and its significant contribution to green power supply during the Hangzhou Asian Games highlight the region’s commitment to sustainable development and clean energy solutions. It sets a positive example for other provinces and regions in China and reinforces Xinjiang’s role as an important player in the country’s energy landscape.

