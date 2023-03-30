Home World Pope Francis in hospital after illness, the medical bulletin
World

Pope Francis in hospital after illness, the medical bulletin

Pope Francis in hospital after illness, the medical bulletin

Pope Francis is hospitalized at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome after a slight illness in the early hours of the afternoon today, Wednesday 29 March. He will stay in the hospital for a few days, we don’t know for how long. PapPaThe room…

