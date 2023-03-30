Home Health Uncontainable Europe, Piazza Affari is no different
Uncontainable Europe, Piazza Affari is no different

(Tiper Stock Exchange) – Shopping is rampant in Europe, as well as in Piazza Affari which shows an excellent performance. The US stock market is moving up, where theS&P-500 marks an increase of 1.10%.

L’Euro / US Dollar it is substantially stable and stops at 1.083. Seat in fractional decline for theoro, which leaves, for now, 0.59% in the open. Widespread selling on Light Sweet Crude Oil, continuing the day at 72.91 points.

On equality it spreadwhich remains at +177 basis points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP standing at 4.04%.

Among the European lists moves into positive territory Frankfurtshowing an increase of 1.23%, money up Londonwhich recorded an increase of 1.07%, and a decidedly positive balance for Pariswhich boasts an increase of 1.39%.

In Milan, the FTSE MIB (+1.55%), which reaches 26,739 points, continuing the series of three consecutive increases, which began last Monday; on the same line, forcefully advances the FTSE Italia All-Sharewhich continues trading at 28,902 points.

Excellent performance of FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+1.67%); on the same trend, positive the FTSE Italia Star (+1,13%).

Between best Italian stocks large-cap, fly STMicroelectronicswith a marked rise of 6.32%.

shine Banca MPSwith a strong increase (+5.79%).

Good performance for BPM Bankwhich grows by 3.72%.

sustained Monclerwith a decent gain of 3.10%.

The worst performances, however, are recorded on DiaSorinwhich gets -1.98%.

Slack Ivecowhich shows a small decrease of 1.50%.

Modest descent for Tenariswhich drops a small -0.53%.

At the top of the mid-cap rankings from Milan, GVS (+6,35%), Tod’s (+4,47%), Brunello Cucinelli (+4,29%) e doValue (+3,74%).

The strongest declines, however, occur on Intercoswhich continues the session with -5.30%.

Decided decline for Antares Visionwhich marks a -1.56%.

Thoughtful Thatwith a fractional decline of 1.41%.

He hesitates Secowith a modest drop of 1.27%.

(Ticker) 29-03-2023 18:02

