Pope Francis Leads Emotional Way of the Cross Ceremony for World Youth Day

Lisbon, August 4 – In a powerful display of faith and devotion, Pope Francis presided over the ceremony of worshiping the Way of the Cross for the youth of the World Youth Day in Lisbon’s Edward VII Park on Thursday evening. Addressing a crowd of over 800,000 young people, the Pope reminded them that Jesus continues to walk with us today, full of love and hope for each and every one of us.

The public worship of the Way of the Cross is the highlight of this year’s World Youth Day celebrations. Before starting the ceremony, the Pope lovingly told the young people, “When Jesus was among us, he healed the sick, cared for the poor, and did justice. He walked, preached, and taught us.” However, the most memorable path in our hearts is the Way of the Cross.

“The way of Jesus is God coming out to walk with us and dwell among us,” emphasized the Pope. He questioned the young attendees, asking, “Do you remember that at Mass we say ‘the Holy Word became flesh and dwelt among us?'” He further added, “By doing so, He showed us love.”

In a moment of reflection, the Pope invited the young people to contemplate the sorrows and sadness in their lives, reminding them that Jesus is with them and he weeps with them. He encouraged them to share their pain with Jesus in the silence of their hearts.

Following a moment of silence, the Pope assured the youths that Jesus, with his tenderness, wipes away the tears from their hearts. He is present, alleviating their loneliness and fears, and providing comfort. Additionally, Jesus urges them to “take risks for love” and promises to stay with them throughout their lives.

In a second brief moment of silence, the Pope invited the young people to reflect on their pain, anxiety, sorrow, and the longing for their souls to smile again. He concluded his speech with words of comfort, urging everyone to look to Jesus, who went on “until he went to the cross and died on the cross, so that our souls will smile again.”

The public worship of “The Way of the Cross” is one of the most significant and moving activities of each World Youth Day. The theme for this year’s ceremony, proposed by young people themselves, sheds light on the trauma and vulnerability that exist in young people’s lives today, including poverty, loneliness, intolerance, destruction, and dependence on creation. Throughout the itinerary of the public Way of the Cross, young people from Portugal, Spain, and the United States shared their own experiences, witnessing the pain, hope, and love of themselves and their families.

The images of the Fourteen Ways of the Cross for this year’s World Youth Day were created by Jesuit artist Father Nuno Branco.

