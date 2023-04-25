Home » Tragedy in Taormina, an elderly man dies in a fire in his home
Tragedy in Taormina, an elderly man dies in a fire in his home

Tragedy in Taormina, an elderly man dies in a fire in his home

by blogsicilia.it – ​​5 hours ago

A 94-year-old man was found dead this afternoon in his home in Trappitello, a fraction of Taormina in the province of Messina. The Letojanni firefighters intervened and operations are still ongoing. The causes of the fire are still to be clarified, it would seem that the flames started…

