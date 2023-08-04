Pope Francis Praises Charity Workers for Putting “Love into Action” during Pastoral Tour in Portugal

On the morning of the third day of his international pastoral tour in Portugal, Pope Francis met with charity workers and commended them for their selfless efforts in putting “love into action.” The Pope acknowledged the value of even the simplest gestures, emphasizing the importance of concrete love and the impact it can have on the lives of others.

Speaking at the parish center of Seraphin in Lisbon on August 4th, the Pope lauded the work of representatives from various rescue and charity centers. He urged them to continue making “life a gift of love and joy,” emphasizing that love must be tangible and practical rather than abstract.

The Pope questioned the notion of “abstract love,” stating that such a concept does not exist. He highlighted the need for love that gets “our hands dirty.” The Pope challenged individuals to reflect on the concreteness of their love for others, asking whether they immediately cleanse their hands after shaking hands with the needy, sick, and marginalized, fearful of being “infected.”

Additionally, Pope Francis cautioned against living a life disconnected from the realities of poverty. He warned against the pursuit of a fantasy world of “pure water,” urging individuals to leave a lasting mark on society and inspire others through their way of life.

During the meeting, Pope Francis expressed his gratitude for the heartfelt work of the charity workers, stating, “Through your actions, commitments, and dirty hands touching reality and the suffering of others, you are inspiring and creating life.” He encouraged them never to lose heart and to continue their noble endeavors, advising them to replenish their spirits with a glass of water if ever discouraged.

The Pope emphasized that charity is both the origin and goal of the Christian journey. He described charity as “love in action,” asserting that it brings joy not only in heaven but also on earth. Pope Francis further encouraged the attendees to focus on meeting people’s specific needs instead of complaining, underlining the importance of trust in God’s assistance.

Concluding his address, Pope Francis called on the charity workers to persist in making life a gift of love and joy. He emphasized the importance of responding to both familiar and emerging forms of poverty with tenderness, compassion, creativity, and courage.

For more information, please visit the official Vatican News Network website at www.vaticannews.cn.

