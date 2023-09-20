Pope Francis to Attend Third Mediterranean Regional Conference in Marseille, Focusing on Immigration and Ecumenical Dialogue

Pope Francis to Attend Third Mediterranean Regional Conference in Marseille, France

Pope Francis is set to visit Marseille, France, to take part in the Third Mediterranean Regional Conference. The focus of his visit will be on immigration, the ecumenical movement, and religious dialogue. Additionally, there is a possibility that the Pope may address the issue of climate change in the Mediterranean region.

The Holy See Press Office held a press conference on September 19 to announce the Pope’s upcoming visit, which will take place from the 22nd to the 23rd of this month. This will be the 44th international trip for Pope Francis.

During the press conference, director of the Holy See Press Office, Bruni, highlighted the significance of the Pope’s visit to Marseille. He stated that it is the first time in modern history that a pope has traveled to the city. Marseille, known for its diversity and rich history shaped by immigration, is a fitting location for the Mediterranean Regional Conference.

The conference will bring together bishops, religious leaders, young representatives, and members of civil society from countries facing the Mediterranean Sea. The purpose of the conference is to promote peace, cooperation, integration, and address the challenges of immigration. This follows the previous two conferences held in Bari in 2020 and Florence in 2022.

The first day of the Pope’s visit will focus on ecumenism and interreligious dialogue. A moment of common prayer in front of the monument to the memory of sailors and migrants lost at sea will take place. The environment will also be a significant topic of discussion, given the impact of climate change in the Mediterranean region.

Director Bruni acknowledged that Pope Francis may express concern for France as a whole during his visit to Marseille, mentioning the country’s many saints. This gesture is expected to resonate with the entire continent of Europe. It should be noted that Marseille will be the second French city to receive Pope Francis, following his visit to Strasbourg in 2014.

The Pope’s visit takes place against the backdrop of ongoing conflicts, including the war in Ukraine. Bruni did not rule out the possibility that the Pope may address this issue during his speech.

For more information about the visit, please visit the Vatican News Network website: www.vaticannews.cn

