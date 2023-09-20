Announcement of the Results of the 33rd China Journalism Awards

Announcement of the Selection Results of the 33rd China Journalism Awards

Today, the All-China Journalists Association (ACJA) announced the results of the 33rd China Journalism Awards. The announcement was made on the official WeChat account and website of the China Journalists Association. This year, a total of 378 works will be awarded, including 3 special prizes, 74 first prizes, 114 second prizes, and 187 third prizes.

As per the official announcement, the deadline for public opinions and feedback is set for September 27, 2023. Members of the public and various sectors of society are encouraged to provide their thoughts and opinions through phone calls, faxes, letters, or emails. The Awards Office of the Chinese Journalists Association has established contact details for this purpose. They can be reached at 010-61002846 or via email at 5826@vip.163.com. Written feedback can also be sent to No. 7, Zhushikou East Street, Dongcheng District, Beijing, with the postal code 100062.

The Awards Office of the China Journalists Association will take these opinions seriously and conduct a thorough verification process in accordance with the defined “Selection Methods.” The handling opinions will be proposed to the Directors’ Meeting of the Awards Committee for final decision-making.

The China Journalism Awards is a prestigious recognition of journalistic excellence in the country. It aims to honor outstanding works and individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of journalism. The awards cover various categories including news reporting, feature writing, investigative journalism, opinion pieces, photography, and more.

With the announcement of the selection results, the ACJA hopes to encourage further contributions to the field of journalism and inspire journalists to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

Source: Awards Office

Design: Li Zhuoming

