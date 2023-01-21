The Holy See’s annual Lent retreat was also held this year in the small town of Ariccia, near Rome. The pope invited his collaborators to each of their Lenten retreats from February 26 to March 3, during which time all papal activities will be suspended.

(Vatican News Network)The Holy See’s Lent retreat this year will not be held in the small town of Ariccia on the outskirts of Rome like last year. Pope Francis invited cardinals and heads of the Holy See ministries residing in Rome, “to celebrate Lent in a personal way, from the afternoon of Sunday, February 26, to Friday, March 3,” said an announcement from the Holy See Press Room. Long-term retreat activities”. The announcement also pointed out that during that week, all activities of the Pope, including the public audience on March 1, will be suspended.

At the beginning of his tenure as Peter, Pope Francis chose the “House of the Priests” managed by the Order of St. Paul in the small town of Ariccia, a small town near Rome, as a place for him and members of the various ministries of the Holy See to hold a retreat. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the last two years of Lent retreats. Last year, due to the continued existence of the epidemic emergency, it was impossible to hold a collective retreat. During the Angelus prayer on March 6, the Pope invited the faithful to accompany him and the heads of the Holy See’s ministries spiritually during his retreat. “We pray for all the needs of the Church and the human family,” he said.

