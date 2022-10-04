In his address to the cardinals, the newly elected Pope, John Paul I, called the representative of Christ on earth to be the representative of the poor Christ after the Pope’s Conference held in August 1978. This sentence touched me deeply, and I was deeply impressed by the style of the new Pope. His words were simple, direct, simple and easy to understand.

(Vatican News Network) Patriarch Luciani left Venice at 6 am on 10 August. It was his last farewell to Venice, accompanied only by his secretary.

He set off early, but he didn’t expect a photographer to be lurking there all night, and captured the shot of him stepping out of the arch at the back door of the sovereign’s mansion and boarding the motorboat.

He left almost quietly, without waiting for anyone to say goodbye to him. It was his last moments in the city, where he arrived eight years ago. Therefore, this time, he thought that this time he was only temporarily away for a few days.

Episode 6: Participation in the election of the Pope

