As the most convenient and universal interface, USB is inseparable from daily use by many people, including mobile phones and computers. However, the USB official changed the naming system in the USB 3.X era and created a bunch of USB 3.0/3.1 /3.2 The naming of Gen1 or Gen2 is simply an anti-human design, making people unable to understand the specific speed.

Maybe it was too much complaining, and the official USB-IF organization finally woke up a little and began to correct it in the USB4 era.In the past two days, the previous naming method has been completely eliminated, the naming method of USB+numbers has been cancelled, and the method of USB+speed has been changed to allow users to identify the USB standard more accurately, and the charging power has been added to the certification standard. Understand.

This change is mainly applicable to the USB 3.X and USB 4.X specifications. The previous USB 1.0 and USB 2.0 standards have not changed. After all, their rates are all within Gbps. Displaying in Mbps is too easy to cause new misunderstandings. After all Many netizens can only understand the size of the numbers.

The specific changes are as follows:

USB 3.0/USB 3.1 Gen 1 （SuperSpeed）> USB 3.2 Gen 1×1 5Gbps > USB 5Gbps

USB 3.1 Gen 2 （SuperSpeed USB+）> USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 10Gbps > USB 10Gbps

USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 20Gbps > USB 20Gbps

USB4 > USB 40Gbps

This time, the four speed standards of USB 5Gbps, USB 10Gbps, USB 20Gbps and USB 40Gbps have replaced the previous USB 3.X and USB 4.X. The USB4 2.0 announced not long ago has a maximum speed of 80Gbps, and the future should become USB 80Gbps standard.

In addition to speed standards, USB certification also has power supply standards, so there will be three certification specifications in the future, as follows:

This is the specific performance level of the USB standard.

This is a USB charger that complies with the USB certification standard. The charging capacity is 100W and 240W. The standard requirements are very high.

This is the certification standard for USB-C cables, the rate is 5Gbps to 40Gbps, and the charging is 60W or 240W. The required standards are also very high.

In general, the new naming is not only more clear and easy to understand, but also adds the power supply capacity logo,The upper and lower limits of the certification standards are very high, up to 40Gbps, 240W,If these two standards can be popularized in the future, then the USB interface and cable will really be omnipotent.