Home Sports Indonesia football stadium tragedy: Why police questioned after recreating a riot and stampede – BBC News
Sports

Indonesia football stadium tragedy: Why police questioned after recreating a riot and stampede – BBC News

by admin
Indonesia football stadium tragedy: Why police questioned after recreating a riot and stampede – BBC News
  • Frances Mao
  • BBC correspondent

news/240/cpsprodpb/5B89/production/_126933432_d272f81d3fd1abe8a74573219b5d08ae177ee27d.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/5B89/production/_126933432_d272f81d3fd1abe8a74573219b5d08ae177ee27d.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/5B89/production/_126933432_d272f81d3fd1abe8a74573219b5d08ae177ee27d.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/5B89/production/_126933432_d272f81d3fd1abe8a74573219b5d08ae177ee27d.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/5B89/production/_126933432_d272f81d3fd1abe8a74573219b5d08ae177ee27d.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/5B89/production/_126933432_d272f81d3fd1abe8a74573219b5d08ae177ee27d.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/5B89/production/_126933432_d272f81d3fd1abe8a74573219b5d08ae177ee27d.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/5B89/production/_126933432_d272f81d3fd1abe8a74573219b5d08ae177ee27d.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/5B89/production/_126933432_d272f81d3fd1abe8a74573219b5d08ae177ee27d.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/5B89/production/_126933432_d272f81d3fd1abe8a74573219b5d08ae177ee27d.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,REUTERS TV

image caption,

Saturday’s game turned into a “massacre”, with locals accusing police of using tear gas.

Indonesians have demanded an account of the events of a football match between two rival clubs in one of the worst disasters in football history.

Police responded with tear gas as thousands rushed into the stadium after the home team’s defeat at the Kanjuruhan stadium in Marang, East Java, on Saturday night.

Crowds who fled in panic rammed and trampled at several exits. Authorities say at least 125 people – including dozens of children, including one as young as three – died in the accident.

The coach of the home team, Arema FC, revealed that some fans had died in the arms of the players who were still crying for them hours earlier.

You may also like

Samp, Ranieri: “I’m consistent. I’m not going back...

Chinese Super League-Zang Yifeng wears a hat and...

Poker of Robbio in the derby with the...

Salary deduction? The forward broadcaster used Pope’s head...

PSG has always lost on the field of...

Accademia, which mocked Solbiatese, catches the draw only...

LeBron James 0 in 7 with strong eyebrows,...

Cycling, Tre Valli Varesine: Elisa Longo Borghini wins...

The Lakers lead by 5 points at halftime:...

An inspired Voghe overwhelms the Vergiatese opens Romano,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy