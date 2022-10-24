Home World Pope prays for peace in Ethiopia, for flood victims in Africa – Vatican News
Pope prays for peace in Ethiopia, for flood victims in Africa – Vatican News

Pope Francis called on political leaders to find a solution for lasting peace in Ethiopia and prayed for the victims of flooding in many African countries during the Angelus prayer.

(Vatican News Network)After reciting the Angelus on Sunday 23 October, Pope Francis called on political leaders to end the suffering of Ethiopia’s “unarmed people” and “find a just solution” for lasting peace across the country.

The Tigray region has been in turmoil since Ethiopia’s war broke out about two years ago. After a five-month ceasefire this year for humanitarian aid, fighting resumed in August. For this reason, the United Nations expressed deep concern in October, when Pope Francis mentioned his “uneasiness” on Sunday, October 23.

The Pope “reiterates with a heavy heart that violence cannot resolve differences, but only contributes to tragic consequences”. The Pope wants the parties to the conflict to commit themselves to “dialogue and the pursuit of the common good”, thus embarking on a “concrete path to reconciliation”. “May the afflicted Ethiopian brothers and sisters not lack our prayers, our solidarity and our necessary humanitarian assistance,” the Pope said.

In addition, the Pope also referred to the floods that have caused “death and destruction” in many countries in Africa. “My prayers are with the victims, and my thoughts are with the millions of displaced people. I pray that everyone will do more to prevent these catastrophes,” the Pope said.

Above-average rainfall and devastating flooding have affected 5 million people in 19 countries in central and western Africa this year, according to the latest report from the World Food Programme.

