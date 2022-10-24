Strengthen overall planning and coordination to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control



On the morning of October 22, Liu Dewei, deputy secretary of the district party committee and head of the district, led a team to supervise the epidemic prevention and control work. District leaders Zhang Bin and Yao Linfei participated in the inspection.

Liu Dewei and his party first came to the regional co-investigation centralized office and checked the office environment and hardware facilities in the centralized office. Liu Dewei said that regional co-investigation is the basis for implementing detailed epidemic prevention and control measures. It is necessary to firmly establish the idea of ​​”one game of chess”, strengthen overall coordination, close cooperation and cooperation, form a strong joint force, and do all work of epidemic prevention and control accurately and efficiently. It is necessary to optimize the office environment, arrange the staff reasonably, and do a good job in logistical support. It is necessary to strengthen business training, optimize work processes, explore the establishment of operating mechanisms, and constantly sum up experience.

“How many people come in and out of here every day?” “Have you encountered any uncooperative scanning?” Afterwards, Liu Dewei and his party came to Shengli Road, Yusibang Village, Wangjiangjing Town, targeting the “five small shops” such as canteens, pharmacies, and restaurants in the jurisdiction. Industry” to check the implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures, including site code application, admission management, health monitoring, and environmental sanitation remediation. “If the old man does not have a smartphone, how should he provide a nucleic acid test certificate?” In a pharmacy along the street, Liu Dewei carefully asked the clerk about the various situations encountered in the epidemic prevention and control. When he learned that citizens who do not have a smartphone only need to provide their ID cards, After the site staff operates and scans the site code, click the “help scan” function to call up information such as nucleic acid test certificates. Liu Dewei affirmed this move and said that the “five small industries” are closely related to people’s lives, and are also important for epidemic prevention. Difficulties and weaknesses in control. All entities should intensify their efforts to “sweep the streets”, conduct on-the-spot investigations one by one through “one area and one analysis”, and fully grasp the situation of the “five small industries”. It is necessary to strengthen publicity and guidance, urge operators to implement their main responsibilities, and improve awareness of prevention and control. It is necessary to intensify efforts to improve environmental sanitation, standardize business behavior, and improve the business environment.

“How is the classification management?” At the Wangjiangjing exit inspection point of Shenjiahu Expressway and the Jiangsu-Zhejiang Lianqin Taiping Bridge Public Security Checkpoint at the junction of Jiangsu and Zhejiang, Liu Dewei learned about the implementation of the prevention and control measures at the checkpoint in detail, and said that it is necessary to strictly follow the epidemic prevention and control requirements. , check the vehicles passing by early warning one by one, and carry out “penetrating” inquiries in a standardized manner, so as to “never miss one vehicle or one person”. It is necessary to optimize the work process, strengthen the guidance of the inspection process of passing vehicles and personnel, and the management of the parking spaces of vehicles to be inspected, so as to ensure smooth and orderly passages. It is necessary to speed up system development and use digital means to effectively improve the efficiency of traffic checkpoints.