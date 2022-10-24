Home Health Oncological aesthetics favors adherence to care
Oncological aesthetics favors adherence to care

Safeguarding the health and well-being of skin, hair and nails during cancer treatments improves adherence and prevents the interruption of radiotherapy or the administration of certain drugs. Oncological treatments still have important side effects on the skin and countering them is not only an aesthetic improvement but a concrete help that goes in the direction of healing the patient. This is why the specialist in oncological aesthetics must join the multidisciplinary team that takes care of the cancer patient, as many patient associations have been asking for some time. “This is a professional figure who can play an important role because through his treatments he alleviates the sufferings of the patient, improves their quality of life and above all increases compliance and the effects of therapies”, said Carolina Redaelli, president and co -Founder of the Professional Association of Oncological Aesthetics (APEO) during the webinar “Integrative Health” held in recent days.

The webinar, one of the events of the “Quality of Life 2022 – October: month of Quality of Life – Cancer Patient Law” campaign that the Association is promoting in recent weeks, was an opportunity to talk about integrative healthcare. “The need for an approach to the patient not only preventive-curative but also rehabilitative and aimed at the overall well-being of the person is increasingly evident. Non-medical interventions, such as APEO professional oncological aesthetic treatments, now enjoy insurance coverage ”, explained Valter Andreazza, APEO General Secretary. “To help patients and family members in a difficult path such as cancer, APEO and AXA Partners Italia have reached an agreement: the costs of APEO Aesthetic Oncology treatments, based on the protocol defined by the treating doctor, will be made available in the policies health assistance for AXA Partners Italia policyholders “.

