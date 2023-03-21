Pope Francis met representatives of the Italian National Federation of Touring Amusement Parks in the Vatican, admiring them for their simple and innocent entertainment that brings joy to people, and encouraging them to invite people to go outdoors, get rid of the shackles of mobile phones and computers, and meet people ; In this way, we can also contribute to the preaching of the Gospel and bring the joy of the Gospel to people.

(Vatican News Network)On the morning of March 20, Pope Francis received representatives of the Italian National Federation of Touring Playgrounds in the Vatican. In his speech, the Pope specifically pointed out that those carousel horses and attractive performances in the square “in a broad sense, they also contribute to the proclamation of the Gospel and bring joy to people.”

“Your mission is to sow joy,” said the Pope. To this end, I encourage you to always keep your hearts and your lives open to the vision of faith born of the encounter with Jesus Christ, present in His Church. And function, be present and function in you, be present and function in everyone you meet, be present and function in everyone you make laugh. How beautiful it is: you are the seed of smiles who! Beautiful!”

The pope then said that those carousels set up in the countryside and cities “provide children and adults with moments of relaxation, allowing them to get away from the troubles that plague daily life and have a little refreshment”. It conjures up “the image of a child on a merry-go-round blissfully brimming with innocent joy,” a fond memory every family has.

“In a world that often breathes a gray and heavy atmosphere,” the Pope explained, “you remind us that joy is simple and unpretentious; it is also a form of recreation outdoors and in company. On the contrary, we are more and more What you see is that everyone has their own phone or computer, isolated from human communication. Please invite people to go out, meet each other in the square, and have fun together.”

All of this reminds us that “we were created not just to work, but to celebrate”. Finally, the Pope concluded: “God is pleased when we celebrate together in a simple and unpretentious way, in brotherhood.”

Among the opportunities to meet with the Pope that day, the most notable one was Sister Genevieve Jeanningros of the Sisters of Jesus. She lives in the amusement park in Ostia, on the outskirts of Rome, and has been a pastoral apostolic work for many years between the amusement park and the museum. On the day of the audience, the nun was celebrating her 80th birthday, and the Pope invited all those present to sing a birthday song for the nun.

