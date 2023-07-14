Porno For Pyros announce their first tour since 1997

After giving a series of one-off concerts over the past year, Porn For Pyros announces its first tour since 1997. The group led by members of Jane’s Addiction Perry Farrell (voice) and Stephen Perkins (drums) will kick off the tour on October 8 in Wheatland, California, with dates scheduled through November 20 in Austin, Texas. You can check the full dates below.
El tour “Horns, Thorns An Halos” will also serve to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of the self-titled debut album by Porn For Pyros, released in 1993, from which came the radio hit “Pets.” The band, which also includes guitarist Peter DiStefano and the bassist Martyn LeNobleis working on new material and plans to release music later in the year.
Porn For Pyros is an American alternative rock band formed in 1992. They released two studio albums, “Porn For Pyros” y “Good God’s Urge” before going on hiatus in 1998. Since then they have been meeting on and off. Farrell y Perkins still active with Jane’s Addictionwho has toured extensively for the past two years although the guitarist Dave Navarro He has been absent due to the effects of a long Covid.
These are the dates of the Porno for Pyros “Horns, Thorns In Halos” tour:
Oct 08 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Oct 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Oct 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Oct 15 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas
Oct 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
Oct 19 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Oct 21 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
Oct 23 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
Oct 24 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct 27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Oct 29 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
Oct 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov 01 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Nov 03 – Bensalem, PA – Parx Casino and Racing
Nov 05 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Nov 07 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Nov 08 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Nov 15 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Nov 17 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans
Nov 19 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
Nov 20 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater