Porno For Pyros announce their first tour since 1997

After giving a series of one-off concerts over the past year, Porn For Pyros announces its first tour since 1997. The group led by members of Jane’s Addiction Perry Farrell (voice) and Stephen Perkins (drums) will kick off the tour on October 8 in Wheatland, California, with dates scheduled through November 20 in Austin, Texas. You can check the full dates below.

El tour “Horns, Thorns An Halos” will also serve to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of the self-titled debut album by Porn For Pyros, released in 1993, from which came the radio hit “Pets.” The band, which also includes guitarist Peter DiStefano and the bassist Martyn LeNobleis working on new material and plans to release music later in the year.

Porn For Pyros is an American alternative rock band formed in 1992. They released two studio albums, “Porn For Pyros” y “Good God’s Urge” before going on hiatus in 1998. Since then they have been meeting on and off. Farrell y Perkins still active with Jane’s Addictionwho has toured extensively for the past two years although the guitarist Dave Navarro He has been absent due to the effects of a long Covid.

These are the dates of the Porno for Pyros “Horns, Thorns In Halos” tour:

Oct 08 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Oct 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Oct 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Oct 15 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas

Oct 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

Oct 19 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Oct 21 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

Oct 23 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Oct 24 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct 27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Oct 29 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

Oct 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov 01 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Nov 03 – Bensalem, PA – Parx Casino and Racing

Nov 05 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov 07 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Nov 08 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Nov 15 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Nov 17 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

Nov 19 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Nov 20 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater