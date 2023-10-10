Porta Mimetizada – MONDO MODA

Responsible for making circulation between rooms more discreet, mimicked doors are bets on current projects. With the feature, the clutter in a room does not need to be visible, and privacy can be guaranteed when receiving visitors.

“Mimicized means that it blends in with its surroundings. So, the proposal is that it should not be viewed unless necessary”, explains Monike Lafuente, from Studio Tan-gram about the resource. “It is very discreet and aligned with what is around it”, adds the architect.

Porta camouflaged in home office Studio Tan-gram @ Luis Gomes

In this 49m² apartment, every space needed to be used and, as a solution, the professionals Claudia Claudia Yamada and Monike developed a mimicked entrance to the resident’s room. Thus, the door ‘disappears’ into the beaded panel that takes over the social area, making the space look more elegant, clean and unified.

“To avoid having a ‘flat’ and monotonous joinery solution, we played with coated MDF slats in a random rhythm that creates a very interesting dynamic”, explains Claudia about the innovation.

