Post Mobile renews the portfolio of offers for mobile telephony and launches Creami Extra WOW 50×2 , Creami Extra WOW 200 e Creami Extra WOW 300 to which is also added a revised version of Creami Extra WOW 150 . An increasingly diversified offer, therefore, to meet different needs: an example of a tariff intended for a particular type of user is PosteMobile Super Top-up at the monthly cost of 2 euro .

CREAMI EXTRA WOW 50×2

It can only be activated at a Post Office by 4 March 2023. It provides unlimited credits for calls and text messages and 100GB in 4G+ at a monthly cost of 8 euros.

calls: unlimited

unlimited SMS: unlimited

unlimited GIGA: 100 in 4G+ up to 300Mbps (10 GIGA + 90 GIGA bonus)

100 in 4G+ up to 300Mbps (10 GIGA + 90 GIGA bonus) monthly cost: 8 euro

8 euro activation cost: 15 euros (SIM cost) + 10 euros (first top-up)

15 euros (SIM cost) + 10 euros (first top-up) roaming zero: 7.29 GB (for the calculation, see the new formula effective from 1 January 2023)

7.29 GB (for the calculation, see the new formula effective from 1 January 2023) who can activate it: new number, MNP, already customers (19 euros for plan change)

CREAMI EXTRA WOW 200

The offer includes 200 GB and unlimited credit for calls and SMS. The monthly cost is 10 euros, activation must be carried out at a Post Office.

calls: unlimited

unlimited SMS: unlimited

unlimited GIGA: 200 GIGA in 4G+ up to 300Mbps (10 GIGA + 190 GIGA bonus)

200 GIGA in 4G+ up to 300Mbps (10 GIGA + 190 GIGA bonus) monthly cost: 10 euro

10 euro activation cost: 15 euros (SIM cost) + 10 euros (first top-up)

15 euros (SIM cost) + 10 euros (first top-up) roaming zero: 9,11 GIGA

9,11 GIGA who can activate it: new number, MNP, already customers (19 euros for plan change)

CREAMI EXTRA WOW 300

Exclusive online offer, includes 400 GB on 4G+ and unlimited minutes and text messages. It costs 11.99 euros per month.

calls: unlimited

unlimited SMS: unlimited

unlimited GIGA: 300 GIGA in 4G+ up to 300Mbps (10 GIGA + 290 GIGA bonus)

300 GIGA in 4G+ up to 300Mbps (10 GIGA + 290 GIGA bonus) monthly cost: 11,99 euro

11,99 euro activation cost: 10 euros (SIM cost) + 20 euros (first top-up)

10 euros (SIM cost) + 20 euros (first top-up) roaming zero: 10,92 GIGA

10,92 GIGA who can activate it: new number, MNP, already customers (19 euros for plan change)

CREAMI EXTRA WOW 150

Also in this case minutes and SMS are unlimited (credit), the data traffic included is 150 GB. The offer is an online exclusive.