Post Mobile renews the portfolio of offers for mobile telephony and launches Creami Extra WOW 50×2, Creami Extra WOW 200 e Creami Extra WOW 300to which is also added a revised version of Creami Extra WOW 150. An increasingly diversified offer, therefore, to meet different needs: an example of a tariff intended for a particular type of user is PosteMobile Super Top-up at the monthly cost of 2 euro.
CREAMI EXTRA WOW 50×2
It can only be activated at a Post Office by 4 March 2023. It provides unlimited credits for calls and text messages and 100GB in 4G+ at a monthly cost of 8 euros.
- calls: unlimited
- SMS: unlimited
- GIGA: 100 in 4G+ up to 300Mbps (10 GIGA + 90 GIGA bonus)
- monthly cost: 8 euro
- activation cost: 15 euros (SIM cost) + 10 euros (first top-up)
- roaming zero: 7.29 GB (for the calculation, see the new formula effective from 1 January 2023)
- who can activate it: new number, MNP, already customers (19 euros for plan change)
CREAMI EXTRA WOW 200
The offer includes 200 GB and unlimited credit for calls and SMS. The monthly cost is 10 euros, activation must be carried out at a Post Office.
- calls: unlimited
- SMS: unlimited
- GIGA: 200 GIGA in 4G+ up to 300Mbps (10 GIGA + 190 GIGA bonus)
- monthly cost:10 euro
- activation cost: 15 euros (SIM cost) + 10 euros (first top-up)
- roaming zero: 9,11 GIGA
- who can activate it: new number, MNP, already customers (19 euros for plan change)
CREAMI EXTRA WOW 300
Exclusive online offer, includes 400 GB on 4G+ and unlimited minutes and text messages. It costs 11.99 euros per month.
- calls: unlimited
- SMS: unlimited
- GIGA: 300 GIGA in 4G+ up to 300Mbps (10 GIGA + 290 GIGA bonus)
- monthly cost: 11,99 euro
- activation cost: 10 euros (SIM cost) + 20 euros (first top-up)
- roaming zero: 10,92 GIGA
- who can activate it: new number, MNP, already customers (19 euros for plan change)
CREAMI EXTRA WOW 150
Also in this case minutes and SMS are unlimited (credit), the data traffic included is 150 GB. The offer is an online exclusive.
- calls: unlimited
- SMS: unlimited
- GIGA: 150 GIGA in 4G+ up to 300Mbps (10 GIGA + 140 GIGA bonus)
- monthly cost: 8.99 euros (previously: 9.99 euros)
- activation cost: 10 euros (SIM cost) + 10 euros (first top-up)
- roaming zero: 8,19 GIGA
- who can activate it: new number, MNP, already customers (19 euros for plan change)
POSTEMOBILE SUPER RECHARGE
- calls: 18 cent/min
- SMS: 18 cent
- GIGA: 1 in 4G+ fino a 300Mbps
- monthly cost: 2 euro
- Promo “Doubling of Top-ups”: only for MNP, bonus equal to the amount topped up on the SIM up to 50 euros each month. The bonuses must be used within 30 days of payment for national traffic, EU roaming and payment of the cost of the plan.
- SIM cost: 15 euro
- roaming zero: 1 GIGA
- who can activate it: new number, MNP
300% DIGITAL
- calls: 18 cent/min
- SMS: 18 cent
- GIGA: 300 GIGA in 4G+ fino a 300Mbps
- monthly cost:
9,998,99 euro
- SIM activation cost:
1510 euro
- other: 20 credit bonus if you use less than 100 GB
- who can activate it: new number, MNP
- roaming zero: 8,19 GIGA
POSTEMOBILE SUPER 20
- calls: 18 cents/min, no connection fee
- SMS: 18 cent
- GIGA: 20 GIGA in 4G+ up to 300Mbps (10 GIGA + 10 GIGA bonus)
- monthly cost: 4 euro
- SIM activation cost: 15 euros from the Post Office, 10 euros online
- who can activate it: new number, MNP
- roaming zero: 3,64 GIGA
UNIQUE NEW POSTMOBILE
- calls: 18 cent/min
- SMS: 18 cent
- activation cost: 15 euros with 15 euros of traffic included
- internet: 2 euro/day for 500MB (only if connected)
6X ALL
- calls: 6 cents/min, connection fee 16 cents
- SMS: 6 cent
- who can activate it: MNP
- SIM activation cost: 15 euros with 15 euros of traffic included
- internet: 2 euro/day for 500MB (only if connected)