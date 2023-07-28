Home » Pozzuoli (Naples), husband and wife died at home: murder-suicide hypothesis
Pozzuoli (Naples), husband and wife died at home: murder-suicide hypothesis

In Pozzuoli (Naples) the carabinieri found the bodies of a man and a woman (probably husband and wife) inside their home in via Parini 10. The soldiers arrived on the spot following a report sent to 112 at 17 :30 in which there was talk of shots fired. Both bodies have wounds attributable to a gun. Investigations are underway to reconstruct what happened. Among the hypotheses under consideration is that of a murder-suicide.

