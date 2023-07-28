Home » Hail on cars in Italy: how to protect yourself and what to do in case of damage
Hail on cars in Italy: how to protect yourself and what to do in case of damage

Hail on cars in Italy: how to protect yourself and what to do in case of damage

Hail damage to cars ruined the summer for thousands of Italians. Due to extreme and unforeseen phenomena, hail severely hit thousands of cars in Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Veneto. How can you protect your car from hail and what should you do if there is damage to the bodywork? Let’s go find out.

What insurance covers hail

The most useful indication is to be covered by an insurance policy that covers damage caused by hail. Assuming that the traditional RCA (the one required by law) does not cover any damage, like the Kasco policy, it is highly advisable to have coverage on atmospheric events or natural events. Here, however, the first difficulty arises. Many companies, especially online, don’t allow you to add it if it wasn’t present the previous year, for fear of having to repair an already damaged car. Another protection to have to sleep peacefully is the glass policy, able to cover damage to the glass after the deduction of any overdraft and deductible.

Car dent remover and when to repair it

If in the unfortunate event that your car has been damaged by hail, it is important to carry out a damage assessment to understand how to intervene. If in the event of glass, light clusters and panoramic roofs breaking there is no other solution than replacement, many “bumps” can be made to disappear using the car stamp remover. It is a practice that allows repairs without having to intervene on the car paint and does not require grouting. Obviously it depends on the affected area but the stamp removers are able to work wonders. Another assessment is on the extent of the damage and the real value of the car, because it is often not worth repairing but changing cars.

How to protect your car in case of hail

How to protect your car in case of hail? The best solution is the most obvious and is to park it in a covered garage. It is highly discouraged to park it under trees, because in addition to hail damage, heavy branches or the entire plant could fall. If, on the other hand, there is no shelter nearby, there are sheets on the market capable of limiting hail damage. Obviously they don’t perform “miracles” in the case of grains larger than tennis balls, as happened in the central north, but in most cases they avoid a visit to the body shop.

