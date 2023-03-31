by palermolive.it – ​​6 minutes ago

The fashion company Prada, now known all over the world, has announced several hirings for its offices in Italy and abroad. The plan calls for over 400 resources by the end of 2023 to boost the capacity…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Prada is hiring open positions throughout Italy, appeared 6 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.