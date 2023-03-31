Home Sports Bravo! The famous Pastrňák decided on an extension
Sports

Bravo! The famous Pastrňák decided on an extension

by admin

Thanks to David Pastrňák’s goal, the Boston hockey players defeated Columbus 2:1 in overtime and secured the President’s Cup for winning the regular season of the NHL. Jakub Vrána beat Petr Mrázek and helped St. Louis to a 5-3 win in Chicago. Vítek Vaněček covered 24 shots and led New Jersey to a 2:1 victory over the New York Rangers. Dominik Kubalík contributed a goal to Detroit’s 3-2 win over Carolina. Lukáš Dostála’s 35 saves were not enough for Anaheim and they lost 1:4 in Seattle.

See also  It is revealed that Shenhua will charter a flight to Dalian Seaport on May 7 and will not go there on the same plane – yqqlm

You may also like

A better artist in the Faeroes than the...

Minnesota Timberwolves fracture Naz Reid’s wrist

Boston secures NHL Presidents’ Trophy

Naples, silhouettes of football players and Maradona on...

NBA Composite: Lakers Revenge, Bulls Kings Reach Playoffs...

Alcaraz-Sinner in the semifinals: Spanish show in the...

Hervé Renard, approached for Les Bleues, leaves his...

Tennis: Sinner-Alcaraz, the precedents | Sky Sports

Beijing Xingongti, the venue for the opening ceremony...

Football, Shakhtar Donetsk presents a complaint to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy