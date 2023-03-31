Thanks to David Pastrňák’s goal, the Boston hockey players defeated Columbus 2:1 in overtime and secured the President’s Cup for winning the regular season of the NHL. Jakub Vrána beat Petr Mrázek and helped St. Louis to a 5-3 win in Chicago. Vítek Vaněček covered 24 shots and led New Jersey to a 2:1 victory over the New York Rangers. Dominik Kubalík contributed a goal to Detroit’s 3-2 win over Carolina. Lukáš Dostála’s 35 saves were not enough for Anaheim and they lost 1:4 in Seattle.

