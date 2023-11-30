President Bukele inaugurates the Emergency Care Center on Isla Tasajera – Diario La Página

President Nayib Bukele Inaugurates Medical Emergency Care Center on Tasajera Island

President Nayib Bukele officially opened the Medical Emergency Care Center on Tasajera Island in San Luis la Herradura, department of La Paz, on Wednesday. The center includes a fleet of ambulance boats and three helicopter ambulances, as well as modern facilities and equipment.

During the inauguration, President Bukele also announced the remodeling of the local school, which will include a sports center for young people in the area. The construction of the health facilities fulfills a campaign promise of the president, who took a tour of the facilities accompanied by the Minister of Health, Fran Alabi.

The president stated that the new Emergency Care Center will provide care to 1,200 people from the area and residents of surrounding areas. Minister Alabi highlighted the technology and digitalized systems in the center, which will allow for the quick management of patient information and streamline the care they receive.

The inauguration of the Medical Emergency Care Center marks a significant step in improving healthcare access for the community on Tasajera Island and surrounding areas.

