President of Bolivia visits Venezuela and the two countries sign 13 cooperation agreements – Xinhua English.news.cn

President of Bolivia visits Venezuela and the two countries sign 13 cooperation agreements

[President of Bolivia visited Venezuela and signed 13 cooperation agreements]On the 20th local time, Bolivian President Arce visited Venezuela and attended the “Third Venezuela-Bolivia Common Integration Commission” conference. Under the witness, the two countries signed 13 cooperation agreements in various fields. It is understood that the agreements signed by the two countries cover education, justice, health, minerals, oil and gas, aviation services, economy and trade and other fields. Bolivian President Arce stressed that these agreements marked a new starting point for the development of bilateral relations between the two countries. Maduro said that the two sides will implement relevant cooperation to benefit the two peoples. (CCTV news client)

On the 20th local time, Bolivian President Arce visited Venezuela and attended the “Third Venezuela-Bolivia Common Integration Commission” conference. Under the joint witness of him and Venezuelan President Maduro, the two countries signed 13 cooperation in various fields protocol.

It is understood that the agreement signed by the two countries involveseducateJustice, Health, Minerals, Petroleumnatural gasaviation services, economy and trade and other fields.

Bolivian President Arce stressed that these agreements marked a new starting point for the development of bilateral relations between the two countries. Maduro said that the two sides will implement relevant cooperation to benefit the two peoples.

Original title: President of Bolivia visits Venezuela and the two countries sign 13 cooperation agreements

