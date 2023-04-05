I travel in the Usa of the president of Taiwan , Tsai Ing-wen who met the Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives in California, Kevin McCarthy . “To achieve peace you have to be strong,” said the leader of Taipei , before reiterating the island’s commitment to “a peaceful status quo”. “Together we are even stronger”, he added, thanking McCarthy for the “welcome and warmth”.

Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong in exercises around Taiwan For Washington, just a private visit, a banal transit back from a mission in Guatemala and Belize, for China, an unacceptable provocation. Beijing has launched a “patrol and inspection operation in the central and northern parts” of the Strait. The Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong has begun its first exercise in the Western Pacific after passing Taiwan and the first island chain, confirming that the unit “is fully ready for open sea operations and to safeguard national sovereignty and integrity territory of China“.