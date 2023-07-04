Join hands to march toward a better future for the Eurasian continent——President Xi Jinping promotes the construction of a community with a shared future in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization

BEIJING, July 3rd (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Beijing on July 4th, where he will deliver an important speech. This year’s meeting is hosted by the Republic of India, and President Xi has long shown his commitment to the development of the SCO.

As the largest and most populous regional cooperation organization in the world, the SCO plays a crucial role in promoting peace, security, and economic development in the Eurasian region. President Xi has consistently emphasized the importance of upholding the “Shanghai Spirit” in order to strengthen the organization and build a community with a shared future.

The “Shanghai Spirit” is based on principles such as mutual trust, equality, consultation, respect for diverse civilizations, and seeking common development. President Xi has continuously enriched and improved the connotation of the “Shanghai Spirit” by proposing initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative and promoting global development and security.

Under President Xi’s leadership, the SCO has made great progress in terms of security cooperation, economic cooperation, and promoting multilateralism. In terms of security, the SCO has cooperated in combating terrorism, drugs, and maintaining regional stability. Economically, the organization has become an important platform for the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, promoting connectivity and regional economic development. The SCO has also expanded its membership and welcomed new dialogue partners, further demonstrating its inclusive nature.

The cooperation within the SCO has not only benefited member states but also brought about positive changes for people in the Eurasian region. Through cultural exchanges, youth festivals, and professional cooperation, the SCO has fostered a sense of unity and understanding among member states.

With its growing influence and expanding membership, the SCO is well on its way to becoming a significant player in the international arena. President Xi’s commitment to promoting a community with a shared future in the SCO is a testament to his vision for a peaceful and prosperous Eurasian continent.

President Xi’s speech at the upcoming SCO meeting is eagerly anticipated, as it will provide further guidance for the organization’s future development. The world will closely watch as leaders from the SCO member states gather in Beijing to reaffirm their commitment to cooperation and forge a stronger path forward.

