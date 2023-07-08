Presidential Candidate Alberto Núñez Feijóo Unveils Electoral Program, Highlights Foreign Policy and Spanish Nationality Law for Grandchildren

Title: Presidential Candidate Alberto Núñez Feijóo Presents Election Program, Emphasizes Foreign Policy and Spanish Nationality

Subtitle: Feijóo aims to strengthen Spain’s relationship with Cuba and descendants of Spaniards, while promising reforms for Spanish nationality law

Madrid – In a bid to secure the presidency of Spain, candidate Alberto Núñez Feijóo of the right-wing Popular Party (PP) unveiled his electoral program on July 23, outlining his vision for the country’s foreign policy and commitment to Spanish nationality rights.

Feijóo’s program emphasized the need for a foreign policy that upholds the shared values of Spanish society. It also highlighted Spain’s responsibility to ensure that freedom and democracy extend beyond its borders, specifically mentioning nations such as Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua.

Furthermore, Feijóo stressed the importance of Spain’s active participation in addressing the transformative changes taking place in the continent. He expressed concerns over Russia’s growing influence in the region and called for a more proactive role.

One significant aspect of Feijóo’s electoral program was his commitment to preserving the rights of the community of descendants of Spaniards. The program stated that these individuals would retain the option of obtaining Spanish nationality, specifically through a reformed law on Access to Nationality for Grandchildren.

In order to fulfill this commitment, the program also called for the reinforcement of consulates responsible for processing nationality records. Feijóo pledged to expand the consulate workforce, improve their resources, and enhance digitization processes. These measures aim to efficiently address the rising demand for Spanish nationality among descendants of Spaniards.

Feijóo’s stance on revising Spanish legislation was also highlighted, with the candidate promising to repeal the controversial law known as the Law of Democratic Memory. This move would have implications for archival and admissibility of files submitted prior to the repeal.

The significance of Feijóo’s program was also noted by foreign experts in Spain, particularly in relation to Cuba. It was revealed that Cuban nationals represent the fourth-largest group eligible to vote in the upcoming Spanish elections, with 152,791 registered voters.

As the electoral race in Spain intensifies, Feijóo’s program presents a unique perspective on foreign policy, Spanish nationality rights, and the potential reversal of legislation enacted by the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) and other left-leaning parties. With these proposals, Feijóo aims to secure the presidency and steer Spain in a direction aligned with his party’s ideology.

