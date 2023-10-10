Presidential Candidates in Ecuador Face High Security Measures in Second Round Election Campaign

Presidential Candidates in Ecuador Receive Heightened Security Measures Ahead of Election

As the second round of the presidential campaign in Ecuador comes to a close, candidates Luisa González and Daniel Noboa are surrounded by strict security measures. With the presence of candidates wearing bulletproof vests, police and military agents dressed in suits carrying ballistic blankets, and advanced police intelligence, the security conditions surrounding the campaign trail have become increasingly intense.

The heightened security measures have been implemented in response to the country’s current state of insecurity, which has seen attacks on public officials, including the murder of a presidential candidate.

Since the beginning of the campaign, all candidates have sought police security, with the number of security personnel increasing as the election progressed. President Guillermo Lasso ordered the Armed Forces to be responsible for the security of González and Noboa after the first round of voting.

According to regulations established in 2018, candidates for the presidency and vice presidency must receive security protection based on a classification of risk. The number of police officers assigned to protect an individual depends on the level of risk, ranging from low to very high.

Both González and Noboa are considered to be in the high-risk category, not necessarily due to direct threats against them, but rather due to the significance of their positions as presidential candidates amidst the country’s escalating insecurity.

While Noboa has opted for exclusive security from the Armed Forces, González’s security is a coordinated effort between the Armed Forces and the National Police. The candidates’ security details also include coordination with local police and prior intelligence work to identify potential risks and threats.

As Ecuadorians prepare to cast their votes on October 15, the security measures surrounding the presidential candidates are expected to continue, regardless of the election results. The intense security presence throughout the campaign trail reflects the increasing levels of violence and insecurity in the country.

If the winning candidate does not take decisive action to address security concerns and enact reforms against criminal activity, it is likely that future presidential candidates will require similar extensive security measures.

The presidential election in Ecuador serves as a stark reminder of the country’s rising violence, with security measures mirroring those implemented for the leaders of other major nations such as the United States, Russia, and China.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

